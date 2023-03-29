Northern Pennsylvania Regional College to Host Open House on April 18
Wednesday, March 29, 2023 @ 12:03 AM
WARREN, Pa. (EYT) – Join NPRC for an Open House on Tuesday, April 18th.
Attend the Open House and learn all about NPRC’s academic offerings, admissions process, and how they can help you get started toward a college degree.
Prospective students can attend virtually or at one of five locations: Elkland, Franklin, Meadville, St. Marys, or Union City.
Visit Northern Pennsylvania Regional College online: https://regionalcollegepa.org.
