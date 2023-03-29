State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft of Services, DUI Crash

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Theft of Services in Tionesta Borough

Marienville-based State Police was notified by Tionesta Borough regarding unauthorized people using their dumpsters near Elm Street in Tionesta Borough, Forest County, at 9:02 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21.

Police say the property stolen is valued at $50.00.

The victim is a 59-year-old Tionesta woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

Suspected DUI Crash in Washington Township

PSP Marienville was dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash on Washington Church Road in Washington Township, Clarion County, around 11:27 p.m. on Monday, March 27.

Police say the operator of a 2017 Toyocar Van Container Trailer—a 26-year-old Tionesta woman—was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

The operator was transported to Clarion Hospital for a legal blood draw.

Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

