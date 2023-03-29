 

State Police Investigating Threatening Phone Calls Made to Schools Across the Commonwealth

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 @ 02:03 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Cruisers (1)HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the Commonwealth involving threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.

These phone calls were made to several schools in different counties. All calls have had similar content. All calls are being thoroughly investigated and responded to by law enforcement.

These calls have created lockdowns and/or evacuations of the schools with a large response from police and emergency services.

The PSP Troops have responded to all incidents in their primary coverage areas and have been in contact with municipal law enforcement partners investigating these incidents in their coverage areas.

At this time, all claims in these calls have been determined to be false. All schools involved have been cleared or are in the process of being cleared by law enforcement.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the center has not received any calls regarding school threats or bombs.

The investigation is ongoing.


