Virginia B. Black

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Virginia B. Black, age 96, of Oil City, died on March 26, 2023, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Born in Oil City on January 13, 1927, she was a daughter to the late George and Lydia Saulsgiver.

On November 1, 1974, she was married to late Glenn M. Black, who preceded her in death on February 29, 2004.

They shared 29 years of marriage together.

Virginia attended the Church of Latter-Day Saints in Franklin Ward.

She loved to quilt and embroider.

Surviving is one son, Daniel Hartzell of Oil City.

Preceding Virginia in death were her parents, her husband Glenn Black, and her two sisters, Imajean and Harriot.

A visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from noon to 2 p.m.

Funeral services will follow the visitation, beginning at 2 p.m.

Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery beside her husband, Glenn.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.


