7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, March 30, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodaySunny, with a high near 44. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
TonightIncreasing clouds, with a low around 33. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

FridayShowers. High near 56. South wind 11 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday NightShowers before 2am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 2am and 5am, then showers after 5am. Low around 50. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
SaturdayShowers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. High near 60. Windy, with a southwest wind 30 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday NightA slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 34.
MondayMostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Monday NightA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
TuesdayA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday NightA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
WednesdayShowers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


