Anne Mary Andes (Moersfelder-Maternowski) of Fisher, PA, died early Monday morning at Brookville Hospital.

Born December 8, 1941, in Marshfield, WI, she was the daughter of the late Marjorie (Stocks) and Alexander Moersfelder.

As a child, Anne’s family immigrated to Canada to farm; Anne fondly remembered marching in the parade for Queen Victoria’s coronation with her brother Edward during their time there.

A few years later, the family immigrated back to the United States.

In 1959, Anne graduated from Marshfield High School, and then in 1961 she graduated from Marquette University with a dental hygienist certification.

That same year, she married John Maternowski, with whom she would have six children.

While raising her children, Anne worked part time as a dental hygienist, enthusiastically participated in two local curling clubs, was a member of the Pewaukee/Hartland Jaycettes (for whom she eventually served as charter President), served as the District Chairman for United Way, volunteered as a church organist, volunteered as a Brownie leader, and ran a 10-acre mini farm for her family where she developed a passion for saddle seat riding and showing.

After raising her children, Anne worked for Milwaukee County for 15 years; during this time, she met the love of her life, Thomas Andes, whom she married in 1980.

In 1998, Anne and Tom moved to Fisher, PA.

In PA, Anne worked for Clarion County, Pathways and then, after her retirement, as a supervisor for Millcreek Township.

Anne also became an active member at Immaculate Conception Church and could be seen at the Silver Sneakers classes at the YMCA several times a week.

Anne was a lifelong crafter (her specific interests changing many times over the years) and had a passion for assisting animals in need, rescuing many over her lifetime.

Anne was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Victor Moersfelder, sister, Doreen Walker, and son, Gregory Maternowski.

Anne is survived by her brother Edward (Karel) Moersfelder, her daughters, Danette (Jeffrey) Karls and Andrea (Jeffrey) Crotteau, sons, Phillip (Lynn) Maternowski, Paul Maternowski, and Mathias Maternowski, and daughter-in-law, Kimberly Maternowski, as well as seven step-children, 12 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Friends and family will be received from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023 at the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory: 330 Wood St. Clarion, PA 16214.

A Christian Wake Service will be held in the funeral home at 7:30pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Parish: 715 Main St. Clarion, PA 16214 with Rev. Monty Sayers, presiding.

In lieu of flowers, Anne requested that donations be made to Tri County Animal Rescue and Paws.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.