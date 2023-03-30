Area Woman Injured After Her Vehicle Slams Into Utility Pole, Rolls Over on Route 36

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was injured after she lost control of her vehicle and it crashed head-on into a utility pole off State Route 36 on Wednesday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say 28-year-old Elizabeth S. Frantz, of DuBois, lost control of a 2016 GMC Canyon while traveling south and veered off the western side of the road.

The vehicle struck a utility pole head-on before rolling onto its roof.

Frantz suffered minor injuries, but she refused to be medically evaluated by Community Ambulance Service. She was using a seat belt.

According to police, Frantz was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on the scene by Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department and Snyder’s Towing.

