Chambers Earns Eagle Scout Rank with Retired Flag Drop Boxes

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) — Gabriel Chambers received his Eagle Scout Rank on Saturday, March 25.

(Pictured – from left: Senator Scott Hutchison, Representative Kathy Rapp, Gabriel Chambers, Sherriff William Carbaugh, and Commander and Chief (AMVETS Post 113) Ted Terwilliger.)

For his Eagle Scout project, Gabriel made retired flag drop boxes. He placed those boxes at the Tionesta Library and the Endeavor Community Building.

He also spoke with the local AMVETS Post 113 to have them dispose of the flags with honor.

Gabriel Chambers is the son of John and Carissa Chambers of East Hickory. He is the grandson of Rick and Carol Witherell, of Tionesta.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.