Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions

Thursday, March 30, 2023 @ 11:03 AM
Computer Support & Associates, Inc., a Clarion based Computer Reseller, is accepting applications/resumes to hire motivated and dependable full-time employees.
Current Positions include:
- Network Technician
- Desktop, NB & Chromebook Computer Technician
- Security Camera Wiring & Installer
- Estimating and Accounting Staff Person
All positions are for dayshift Monday – Friday 7:30 thru to 5:00 pm with 1⁄2 hour off for lunch.
Benefits package includes:
- Competitive hourly rate of pay Holiday & vacation pay
- Paid Time Off
- Sick Pay
- 100% Medical and vision insurance
- 401K plan
Applicants can fill out an application at 860 S 5th Avenue, Clarion Pa 16214.
Email resume to [email protected] or mail to:
Computer Support & Associates, Inc.
860 S 5th Avenue, Clarion, PA 16214
Monday – Friday 7:30 am to 5:00 pm.
Computer Support & Associates is an equal opportunity employer.
