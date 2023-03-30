Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions

Computer Support & Associates, Inc., a Clarion based Computer Reseller, is accepting applications/resumes to hire motivated and dependable full-time employees.

Current Positions include:

Network Technician Desktop, NB & Chromebook Computer Technician Security Camera Wiring & Installer Estimating and Accounting Staff Person

All positions are for dayshift Monday – Friday 7:30 thru to 5:00 pm with 1⁄2 hour off for lunch.

Benefits package includes:

Competitive hourly rate of pay Holiday & vacation pay

Paid Time Off

Sick Pay

100% Medical and vision insurance

401K plan

Applicants can fill out an application at 860 S 5th Avenue, Clarion Pa 16214.

Email resume to [email protected] or mail to:

Computer Support & Associates, Inc.

860 S 5th Avenue, Clarion, PA 16214

Monday – Friday 7:30 am to 5:00 pm.

Computer Support & Associates is an equal opportunity employer.



