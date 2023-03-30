John E. Whitmire, 85, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born at home, May 11, 1937 in Oil City, he was a son of the late Frank and Winnie Strain Whitmire.

A veteran of the US Army Reserves, John was a truck driver for Exxon/Mobil until his retirement in 1993 after 27 years of driving.

He enjoyed bowling, watching birds, and woodworking and was well known for his ability and willingness to fix anything that friends and family would bring to him.

His spoiled feline companions Fluffy and Sassy brought him great joy.

Mr. Whitmire was a member of The Crossing Free Methodist Church in Oil City.

John was married on July 12, 1957 in St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Venus to the former Janet M. Kapp, who survives.

They celebrated 65 years of marriage last July.

Surviving are his wife Janet; a son, Terry Whitmire and his wife Mary of Oil City; two daughters, Victoria Burneisen and her husband Charles of Oil City, and Tina Atherton and her husband Philip of North Carolina; six grandchildren, Heather Marvin and her husband Justin, Jesse Burneisen and his partner Katelyn Weick, Amanda Armburger and her husband Adam, Becky Leta and her husband Chad, Kevin Whitmire and his wife Emily, and Kelly Brodie and her husband Nick; and 13 great grandchildren, Laila, Aria, Talia, and Ilana Marvin; Cameron, Meica, and Carter Burneisen; Annabelle and Kayleigh Waters; Sawyer and Aspen Armburger; Abigail Whitmire and Cora Leta.

Also surviving are four sisters, Phyllis Farren, Ruby Cozad and her husband Phil, Alice Bramlett and her husband Gary, and Loretta Wessell and her husband Dan.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Holly Suzanne Burneisen; a sister, Barbara Whitmire; and two brothers, Francis and Daniel Whitmire.

Visitation will be at the Morrison Funeral Home on Friday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. where funeral services will follow at 5:30 p.m. with the Revs. Chris and Cindy Hill officiating.

Interment will be in Venus Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

