 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Krissy L. Burkett

Thursday, March 30, 2023 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-87CqmKE2m43rYZVKrissy L. Burkett, 27, of Sligo, passed away unexpectedly on March 26, 2023.

She was born in Clarion on June 30, 1995 to Patricia Myers and the late Daniel E. Burkett.

Krissy was a loving and caring mother to her children.

She had a big heart and will be missed by many.

Survivors include her children: Maeleigh Holben, Kyle Burkett and Sophia Burkett; parents, Patricia Myers and Michael Andrews; siblings, Travis (Gina) Myers, Melinda (Lee) Benzo, Michael (Morgan Zuck) Andrews Jr., Angel (Robert) Burkett and Ashley Burkett.

In addition she is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Krissy was preceded in death by her father, Daniel E. Burkett, grandmother, Linda Burkett and grandfather, Terry Myers.

Friends and family will be received from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory: 330 Wood St. Clarion, PA 16214.

A memorial service will be held immediately following the visitation at 3 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Nancy Zahn officiating.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.