Krissy L. Burkett, 27, of Sligo, passed away unexpectedly on March 26, 2023.

She was born in Clarion on June 30, 1995 to Patricia Myers and the late Daniel E. Burkett.

Krissy was a loving and caring mother to her children.

She had a big heart and will be missed by many.

Survivors include her children: Maeleigh Holben, Kyle Burkett and Sophia Burkett; parents, Patricia Myers and Michael Andrews; siblings, Travis (Gina) Myers, Melinda (Lee) Benzo, Michael (Morgan Zuck) Andrews Jr., Angel (Robert) Burkett and Ashley Burkett.

In addition she is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Krissy was preceded in death by her father, Daniel E. Burkett, grandmother, Linda Burkett and grandfather, Terry Myers.

Friends and family will be received from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory: 330 Wood St. Clarion, PA 16214.

A memorial service will be held immediately following the visitation at 3 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Nancy Zahn officiating.

