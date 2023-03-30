Melissa S. (Kellerman) Ace

Melissa S. Ace, 63, of Emlenton, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 28, 2023 at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, OH following a long, courageous battle with chronic kidney disease.

Melissa was born on January 25, 1960 in Grove City.

She was the daughter of Ronald Kellerman of Emlenton and the late Myrna McQuiston Kellerman.

Melissa cherished spending time with her family and was always out and about.

She could be found at her grandchildrens’ ball games, craft shows, and her favorite activity, bingo.

In addition to her father, Melissa is survived by her husband of 45 years, Thomas Ace, whom she married on June 18, 1977.

Also surviving is a son, Clint Ace of Emlenton and his daughter, Caden, and sons, Carter and Owen; a daughter, Casey Hovis and her husband, Michael, of Rock Hill, NY and their children, Caleb, Jake, and Ava; two sisters, Mary Thompson and her husband, Leonard of Lakeworth, FL and Rhonda Drake and her husband, William of Emlenton; a brother, Rick Kellerman and his wife, Karen of Emlenton, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her mother, Myrna McQuiston Kellerman, who died on December 5, 2020, Melissa was preceded in death by twin grandsons, Seth and Noah Ace, who died on September 23, 2003.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, Friday from 4-7 p.m.

A funeral service will follow at 7:30 p.m. with the Rev. Jacob Langdon, pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Scrubgrass Stone Church Cemetery, Emlenton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

