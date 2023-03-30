 

Phillip N. Grant

Thursday, March 30, 2023 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-RyIV2YOq8vwEn9I9Phillip N. Grant, 62, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Tuesday morning, March 28, 2023 at his home.

He was born on July 27, 1960 in Clarion; a son of the late N. Laverne Grant and Dolores M. Stauffer Grant of Clarion.

Phillip worked at the former Sealy Mattress Company in Clarion for 25 years.

He also worked for various landscaping companies in the area for many years until he became disabled.

Phillip enjoyed listening and writing music.

He also loved being outside and enjoying nature when he could.

In addition to his mother, Phillip is survived by his brothers, Bradley Grant and Joseph Grant, both of Clarion; 3 nephews, Adam Divins of Clarion, Toby Grant of Knox, and Tyler Grant also of Knox; and a niece, Kaylee Divine of Colorado.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Carrie Divine and Valerie Grant and a brother, Jack Grant.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


