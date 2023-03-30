Police: Local Man Arrested After Fleeing Traffic Stop While DUI on Route 66

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was apprehended after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop while DUI on State Route 66.

According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Joshua Vanek Jr., of Leeper, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Monday, March 20.

According to a criminal complaint, a trooper on stationary patrol observed a blue Chevy pickup travel from the southbound lane on State Route 66 onto State Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, heading southeast with a non-working rear tail light around 7:24 p.m. on February 23.

The trooper proceeded to follow this vehicle, traveling southeast on SR 36. While following the vehicle, it appeared to have been traveling above the posted 55 MPH speed limit based on the trooper’s vehicle speed. The trooper stopped the patrol vehicle on SR 36 near Evergreen Drive and utilized his handheld radar unit, which clocked the vehicle traveling 69 MPH in a marked 55 MPH zone, the complaint states.

The trooper caught back up to the vehicle and activated the emergency lights and conducted a traffic stop on SR 36, approximately a half mile north of Breezemont Drive.

Initial contact was made with the driver—later identified as Joshua Vanek. The trooper immediately noticed a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the driver’s side window, and asked where Vanek was going, who stated he was heading home to get dinner, the complaint indicates.

The trooper requested license, registration, and insurance. Vanek stated he did not have a driver’s license on him, but produced all other requested documentation. The trooper also detected bloodshot, glassy eyes while speaking to Vanek, the complaint notes.

The trooper informed Vanek that he smelled marijuana and questioned its location inside the vehicle. Vanek stated there was none in the vehicle. When asked the last time he smoked marijuana, Vanek stated, “about an hour ago,” according to the complaint.

While speaking to Vanek about consuming marijuana and trying to determine if he was driving under the influence, Vanek began to get confrontational, the complaint states.

The trooper asked Vanek to shut the vehicle off and step out. Vanek refused and stated, “I’m not getting out of the vehicle and it’s not going off,” the complaint indicates.

The trooper requested once more for Vanek to shut off the vehicle and step out. Vanek then put the vehicle in drive and accelerated abruptly, the complaint notes.

Police began to pursue Vanek, traveling southeast on SR 36. Vanek continued another 2.2 miles until finally arriving at his residence at 253 Leaf Circle in Leeper, the complaint states.

Vanek pulled the vehicle into the driveway and quickly exited. Vanek walked/ran to the front door of his residence. At this time, another trooper arrived on scene. After failing to comply with multiple commands to show his hands and get on the ground, troopers successfully got Vanek into custody, the complaint indicates.

Vanek was able to calm down, at which time he was informed that he was under arrest for DUI, the complaint notes.

A trooper asked for consent to perform lack of convergence on Vanek, who agreed. The trooper found that the right eye did not converge, indicating marijuana use. Based on the indicators and admission to recent marijuana use, Vanek was transported to Clarion hospital with a trooper escort, also due to Vanek’s violent nature, the complaint states.

Vanek agreed to a legal blood draw. On March 8, investigators received blood results from NMS labs, indicating that Vanek was under the influence of the following:

– Amphetamine 14+4

– Methamphetamine 38+12

– 11-Hydroxy Delta-9 THC 2.0+0.6

– Delta-9 Carboxy THC 20+6

– Delta-9 THC 3.7+1.1

Vanek was arraigned at 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, on the following charges in front of Judge Schill:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

DUI: Controlled Substance – Schedule 1 – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

DUI: Controlled Substance – Schedule 2 or 3 – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

DUI: Controlled Substance – Metabolite – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor (two counts)

DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

Careless Driving, Summary

Exceed 55 MPH In Other Loc By 69 MPH, Summary

Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforce, Misdemeanor 2

Violate Hazard Regulation, Summary

No Rear Lights, Summary

Driving W/O A License, Summary

He is currently free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Saturday, April 11, at 1:15 p.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

