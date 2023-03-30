Robert L. “Bob” Schneider, 74, of Pleasantville, passed away Tuesday morning March 28, 2023 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.

Bob was born on April 24, 1948 in Titusville, a son of the late Donald E. Schneider and Catherine Locke Lammers.

He was married to Ruth Anthony on November 28, 1970 in Titusville.

Bob was a veteran of the US Army having served two tours during the Vietnam Conflict.

He was a combat engineer and was honorably discharged with the rank of staff sergeant.

Bob had earned his CDL license from Pittsburgh Diesel Institute.

He was last employed at CYC (Cleveland Yutaka Corp.) in Shelby, NC as a machinist.

He had previously been employed at the former Cytemp Specialty Steel Corp. in Titusville, at Klapek Trucking in Oil City and at Colonial Machine in Pleasantville.

Bob was a life member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW in Titusville.

He was a former volunteer with the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Police.

He enjoyed collecting coins and NASCAR memorabilia and cards.

He enjoyed the outdoors and camping as well as spending time with his grandsons and family.

Bob is survived by his wife Ruth of Pleasantville; two children, Stacey Moronski and husband Ron of Pleasantville and Rob Schneider of Pleasantville; brothers, Edward Schneider and wife Terese of Horsham, PA, Donald E. Schneider, Jr. and Kirk A. Schneider both of Titusville; sisters, Linda Anthony of Pleasantville, Debbie Richards of Pleasantville, Kim Dietz and husband Rocky of Titusville, and Laurie Oswald and husband Bill of Pleasantville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a sister, Sandy Lammers and two brothers-in-law, William Anthony and John Bauer.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Shawn Jacobson of the Pleasantville Community Church, officiating.

The family asks that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society 10501 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, OH 44106 or to the Disabled American Veterans 1000 Liberty Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.