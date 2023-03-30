SPONSORED: Deets Mechanical Inc. Offers Home Care Programs for Regular Tune-Ups and Annual Maintenance
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Deets Mechanical Inc. offers Home Care Programs to give owners peace of mind and take the worry out of wondering if your heating or cooling system is going to last another season.
There is nothing better for your heating and/or air conditioning system than annual maintenance. Annual maintenance allows your system to work at peak efficiency year in and year out. A system that is maintained annually experiences considerably fewer breakdowns.
Deets Mechanical Home Care Programs can take care of all of this for you. There are three family memberships levels for you to choose from:
- Silver Plan – $19.95 per month
- Gold Plan – $29.95 per month
- Platinum Plan – $39.95 per month
Silver Plan:
- 10% off all service calls
- Join mailing list to access club coupons
- Priority scheduling “above other non-premier customers”
- Appointment reminders
- 10% off any equipment replacement up to $500.00
- Total Value: $1,500.00
Gold Plan:
- One visit a year
- One Maintenance on Heating Equipment
- 15% off all service calls
- No after-hours emergency rates
- Join mailing list access to club coupons
- Priority scheduling “don’t wait in line jump ahead of other non-members”
- Reduced diagnostic fees – $20.00 off per visit
- Appointment reminders
- Whole house plumbing inspection
- 15% off any equipment replacement up to $1,000.00
- Total Value: $2,500.00
Platinum Plan:
- Two visits a year
- Two maintenance on HVAC equipment on one system
- One water heater flush
- 20% off all service calls
- No after-hours emergency rates
- Join mailing list access to club coupons
- Priority scheduling “don’t wait in line jump ahead of other non-members”
- $40.00 off diagnostic fees
- Appointment reminders
- Lend a tech – offer your friends or family your discounts one time over the life of the plan
- Whole house plumbing inspection
- 20% off any equipment replacement up to $1,500.00
- Total Value: $3,500.00
The plans above virtually eliminate the need for you to pay for costly repairs. You’ll enjoy peace of mind knowing your system is saving you money on your utility bills every time it comes on. In some instances, the energy savings are enough to pay the cost of the plan.
For more information please visit Deets Mechanical, Inc. online, https://www.deetsmechanical.com/ on Facebook or give them a call at (814) 676-6665.
Deets Mechanical, Inc. is located at 247 Gilmore Drive, Seneca, PA 16346
Deets Mechanical Inc. is a Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, and Electrical Contractor, serving Venango, Clarion, Forest, Southern Crawford, and Mercer Counties.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.