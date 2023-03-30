 

SPONSORED: The Laurel Eye Clinic Has an Immediate Opening for A Full-Time Optician

Thursday, March 30, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

laurel-eye-Now-Hiring-2SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – The Laurel Eye Clinic, a premier provider of comprehensive eye care in Northwestern and Central Pennsylvania, has an immediate full-time opportunity for an outgoing, motivated Optician with excellent customer service skills.

This position will be based out of the Seneca office but will provide occasional coverage at the Grove City and Brookville offices.

Responsibilities include:

  • all aspects of patient fit and adjustment for glasses
  • insurance eligibility verification and interpretation
  • inventory management

Prior optical or retail sales experience is preferred.

Ideal candidates must have excellent customer service and computer skills.

Interested candidates may apply online at www.laureleye.com or send resumes to:

The Laurel Eye Clinic
Attn: Human Resources
50 Waterford Pike
Brookville, PA 15825

Interested candidates can also fax 814-849-5631, or email resume [email protected].

EOE


