SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Accepting Reservations for Easter Brunch

Wanango Country Club Accepting Reservations for Easter Brunch
Thursday, March 30, 2023 @ 12:03 AM
RENO, Pa. (EYT)– Wanango Country Club is accepting reservations for Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 9th!
Brunch seatings are available at:
- 10:30 a.m.
- 12:00 p.m.
- 1:30 p.m.
The cost is $34.99 for adults and $15.99 per child, plus tax and gratuity. Children 3 and under will be served for free.
Wanango Country Club is open to the public, and reservations are required.
Please call 814-676-8133 and select option #2 to make your reservations.
Brunch items include:
- Carved Prime Rib
- Carved Honey Glazed Ham
- Scrambled Eggs
- Eggs Benedict
- Bacon
- Sausage
- Home Fries
- Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
- Louisiana Crusted Haddock
- Garlic & Herb Roasted Chicken
- Waffle station with Fruit Toppings
- Vegetable Medley
- Fresh Fruit Salad
- Garden Salad
- Assorted Desserts
- Assorted Pastries
- Mimosa & Bloody Mary Specials
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pennsylvania 16343.
Visit www.wanangocountryclub.com for more information or visit them on facebook.
