SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Accepting Reservations for Easter Brunch

Thursday, March 30, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

pexels-george-dolgikh-2072163 (1)RENO, Pa. (EYT)– Wanango Country Club is accepting reservations for Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 9th!

Brunch seatings are available at:

  • 10:30 a.m.
  • 12:00 p.m.
  • 1:30 p.m.

The cost is $34.99 for adults and $15.99 per child, plus tax and gratuity. Children 3 and under will be served for free.

Wanango Country Club is open to the public, and reservations are required.

Please call 814-676-8133 and select option #2 to make your reservations.

Brunch items include:

  • Carved Prime Rib
  • Carved Honey Glazed Ham
  • Scrambled Eggs
  • Eggs Benedict
  • Bacon
  • Sausage
  • Home Fries
  • Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
  • Louisiana Crusted Haddock
  • Garlic & Herb Roasted Chicken
  • Waffle station with Fruit Toppings
  • Vegetable Medley
  • Fresh Fruit Salad
  • Garden Salad
  • Assorted Desserts
  • Assorted Pastries
  • Mimosa & Bloody Mary Specials

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pennsylvania 16343.

Visit www.wanangocountryclub.com for more information or visit them on facebook.

Wanango


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
