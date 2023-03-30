Warden Welcomes New Office Manager Kristin Bickle

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Jail Warden Jeff Hornberger introduced the new jail office manager at Tuesday’s meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners.

(Pictured above: Warden Jeff Hornberger and new office manager Kristin Bickle.)

Long-time office manager Barb Edmonds retired on March 10, and her replacement, Kristin Bickle started on March 20. Bickle was previously Director of Administrative Services at Laurelbrooke in Brookville.

Edmonds was the office manager since 2014, and before that, she worked in a district judge’s office.

Hornberger told exploreClarion.com, “She (Edmonds) will be missed in retirement and will be hard to replace with all of her experience but, I am confident Bickle will do well.”

Edmonds will return to help with training and orientation for new staff members and will offer advice to Bickle.

“When Kristin came along, we interviewed her, and she had an extensive background in management,” said Hornberger. “I think that she’ll be an excellent fit for the role of office manager.”

Bickle joined WRC Senior Services in 2012 and has an associate degree in Specialized Business as an Executive Assistant from the DuBois Business College.

“There were nine to 10 applicants, and candidates were whittled down to the people with business degrees, and we interviewed those.”

The duties of an office manager include payroll processing, all billing inquiries, financial transactions, helping the staffing, and any duties needed to help the warden.

Clarion County does extensive fingerprinting, and Bickle will be responsible for keeping track of that, DNA tests, and similar tasks.

“There’s a lot more involved in it than just general secretarial work,” continued Hornberger. “She deals with vendors and the public. She deals with families or friends of inmates about financial needs or different things. They visit the jail often.

“It’s a lot of responsibility because you’re dealing with the public in some capacity. When you’re dealing with the public, some people are very friendly–but you do have some other (individuals) that aren’t so friendly. It takes a very thick-skinned person to deal with what you’re dealing with every day.”

