SUV Crashes into Guide Rail, Trees Off I-80 in Monroe Township

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into a guide rail and several small trees off Interstate 80 in Monroe Township on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this accident happened around 3:12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, on Interstate 80, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 32-year-old Gladys Sowa, of Akron, Ohio, was traveling westbound in a 2020 Honda CRV in the left lane at the 61.5-mile marker when it traveled off the left side of the roadway.

Once off the roadway, the vehicle traveled through the entire median, then onto the eastbound lanes of I-80. It then crossed both eastbound lanes and off the right berm, impacting the guide rail.

After impact with the guide rail, the vehicle crossed back over both eastbound lanes back into the median before traveling into a wooded area, impacting several small trees.

Sowa was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, Sowa was charged with a traffic violation.

