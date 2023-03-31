 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SUV Crashes into Guide Rail, Trees Off I-80 in Monroe Township

Friday, March 31, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into a guide rail and several small trees off Interstate 80 in Monroe Township on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this accident happened around 3:12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, on Interstate 80, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 32-year-old Gladys Sowa, of Akron, Ohio, was traveling westbound in a 2020 Honda CRV in the left lane at the 61.5-mile marker when it traveled off the left side of the roadway.

Once off the roadway, the vehicle traveled through the entire median, then onto the eastbound lanes of I-80. It then crossed both eastbound lanes and off the right berm, impacting the guide rail.

After impact with the guide rail, the vehicle crossed back over both eastbound lanes back into the median before traveling into a wooded area, impacting several small trees.

Sowa was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, Sowa was charged with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.