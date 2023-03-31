 

Wilds Jeepers to Hold Benefit Ride, Chinese Auction on April 1 to Support Local Woman’s Cancer Fight

Friday, March 31, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

received_210133304998235RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Wilds Jeepers is hosting a benefit ride and Chinese auction on Saturday afternoon to support a local woman’s cancer fight.

The event is set for Saturday, April 1, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., starting at the Rimersburg Rod and Gun Club located at 442 E. Rod and Gun Club Road in Rimersburg.

Wilds Jeepers were introduced to Bridgette Beinhaur’s family in September 2022 and have been rallying with them during this difficult time.

Riders can choose from a blue trail ride or a scenic ride. The scenic ride is open to SUVs, cars, and trucks. Trails are for Jeeps.

Food and a 50/50 raffle will also be included.

All donations will go to Bridgette Beinhaur for medical and gas expenses.

Pre-registration and donations are available through the QR codes below.

FB_IMG_1679914209122 (2)

received_959234685211704

received_2368892119941941

received_762220111982336


