7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – Showers, mainly after 11am. High near 55. Breezy, with a southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming south 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 2am and 5am, then showers after 5am. Low around 46. Breezy, with a south wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday – Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 63. Windy, with a southwest wind 22 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night – Rain and snow showers before 11pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 11pm and 2am. Low around 26. Breezy, with a northwest wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Monday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.