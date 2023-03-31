April Full Moon Walk Program Offered at Allegheny National Forest

MCKEAN CO., Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is offering a free, interpretive Full Moon Walk in Allegheny National Forest on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the Timberdoodle Flats Interpretive Trail.

The event runs from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Persons of all ages are invited to participate in this forest ranger-led program. During the walk, participants will explore the Moon, life in the forest, and how they are connected.

It is recommended that participants wear appropriate hiking or winter boots and clothing; prepare for the weather by dressing in layers. A limited number of flashlights will be available, and participants are welcome to bring their own.

Participants should meet at the Timberdoodle Flats Interpretive Trailhead, located off Route 59, no later than 7:20 p.m. Plan to walk approximately ¾ mile.

For questions about the Full Moon Walk, please call the Bradford Ranger District Office at 814-363-6000.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.