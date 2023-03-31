 

Betty Jean Wolfe

Friday, March 31, 2023 @ 10:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-tqEGO2wTgpTBetty Jean Wolfe, 64 of Parker, passed away at her residence on March 23, 2023.

Born in Clearfield on January 27, 1959, she is the daughter of the late Franklin and Shirley Gillingham May.

She loved her flowers, especially red roses.

She also enjoyed puzzle books, camping, being outside, and her bird Sam Sam.

Jean also loved to go dune buggying with her family.

She is survived by her lifelong companion Dale Wolfe; her two daughters: Vivian (Chad Hazlett) Wolfe and Latisha (Chris Walker) Adams; her stepdaughters: Bridget Wolfe; Crystal (Jeremy Mechling) Wolfe; Angie (Greg Say) Wolfe; two sisters: Tammy (David) Donaldson; Freda Dye; two brothers: William and Ronald May; her grandsons: Shawn Hilliard; Brandon Adams; Ashton Adams; Ash Adams; Marcus Adams; Lindsay Mechling; Colton Say; Addison Say.

At the request of the family, all services are private.

Online tributes to the family can be made at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.


