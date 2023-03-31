Brandy Lynn Mong, 46, of California, formerly of Eau Claire, died suddenly in an automobile accident in Sonoma County, CA. on March 22, 2023.

Born in Butler, Pa. on January 22, 1977, she was the daughter of Raymond “Dick” Mong of Parker who survives, and the late Paige Allen Mong who passed away on October 3, 2022.

She attended Moniteau High School.

In addition to her father, she is survived by a daughter Athena (Jake) Fowler of Portersville, grandson Luka Fowler of Portersville, sister Amy (Ryan) McKivigan of Butler, niece Ireland McKivigan and nephew Donovan McKivigan, both of Butler.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her sister Glori Layne Mong who also died in an automobile accident on September 9, 1983.

All arrangements are private at the request of her family.

She will be laid to rest at Eau Claire Cemetery on the Mong family plot.

Tributes to the family can be shared at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.