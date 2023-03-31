 

Britta Dunkle

Friday, March 31, 2023 @ 10:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-rmIfg4D24RMsHf9Britta Dunkle, 29, of Parker, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

She was born in Kittanning on May 20, 1993, to the late Ronald L. Dunkle and Tracy Unger Dunkle who survives.

Britta was an artistic person who was talented in drawing and poetry.

She enjoyed listening to music, fishing, and playing baseball when she was younger.

Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her two sisters: Melissa Dunkle of Landisburg; and Stephanie Dunkle of Emlenton; her brother: William (Allison) Dunkle of Emlenton; her niece Ava Dunkle and numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother Brandon Dunkle who passed on January 7, 2023.

Per the family’s request, all services are private.

Condolences and additional information can be found at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.


