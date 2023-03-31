Charges Against Local Woman Accused of Possessing Prohibited Weapon, Altered License Plate Moves Forward

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a local woman accused of possessing a prohibited weapon and an altered license plate moved to plea court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 38-year-old Tiffany Nichole Divins, of Strattanville were transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday, March 28:

– Make Repairs/Sell/Etc Offense Weapons, Misdemeanor 1

– Fraud Altered/Forged/Counterfeit Title Registration Insurance, Misdemeanor 1



– Possession/Sale/Use Display Documents, Misdemeanor 1– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 2– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor– Driving While Operator’s Privilege Suspended Or Revoked, Summary– Driving W/O A License, Summary– Vehicle Registration Suspended, Summary– Driving Unregist Vehicle, Summary– Operating Vehicle W/O Req’d Financial Responsibility, Summary– Failure To Obtain Inspect, Summary– Fraudulent Use/Removal Of Registration Plate, Summary

The above charges were originally filed by Clarion Borough Police Department in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on February 9, 2023, stemming from an incident that occurred on December 14, 2022.

According to a criminal complaint filed on February 7, 2023, a Clarion Borough Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on December 14, 2022, around 1:35 p.m. on a red Pontiac sedan that was displaying a Pa. truck registration.

According to the complaint, the following was reported through an investigation at the Clarion Borough Police Station:

– Divins had in her possession a knife with metal knuckles attached to it;

– Divins operated a red Pontiac with a Pa. truck registration, with the word “truck” painted yellow to match the rest of the plate;

– The license plate was allegedly stolen from a known individual;

– Divins’ license was suspended; she did not have a valid driver’s license;

– Registration and insurance on the Pontiac were suspended;

– The inspection on the Pontiac was expired; and

– A book bag found in the vehicle contained a small amount of methamphetamine.

She is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

The case is working its way through the court system.

