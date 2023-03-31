 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: One-Pot Dinner

Friday, March 31, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Your family will come back for seconds when this nicely-seasoned skillet supper is on the table!

Ingredients

1/2 pound ground beef
1 medium onion, chopped

1 cup chopped celery
3/4 cup chopped green pepper
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon salt, optional
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 cups uncooked medium egg noodles
1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) stewed tomatoes
3/4 cup water
1 beef bouillon cube

Directions

-In a large saucepan or skillet, cook the beef, onion, celery, and green pepper over medium heat until the vegetables are crisp-tender and the meat is no longer pink; drain. Add Worcestershire sauce, salt (if desired), basil, and pepper. Stir in the noodles, beans, tomatoes, water, and bouillon.

-Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 20 minutes or until noodles are tender, stirring occasionally.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


