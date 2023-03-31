Clarion County Recipe of the Day: One-Pot Dinner

Your family will come back for seconds when this nicely-seasoned skillet supper is on the table!

Ingredients

1/2 pound ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped



1 cup chopped celery3/4 cup chopped green pepper2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce1 teaspoon salt, optional1/2 teaspoon dried basil1/4 teaspoon pepper2 cups uncooked medium egg noodles1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained1 can (14-1/2 ounces) stewed tomatoes3/4 cup water1 beef bouillon cube

Directions

-In a large saucepan or skillet, cook the beef, onion, celery, and green pepper over medium heat until the vegetables are crisp-tender and the meat is no longer pink; drain. Add Worcestershire sauce, salt (if desired), basil, and pepper. Stir in the noodles, beans, tomatoes, water, and bouillon.

-Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 20 minutes or until noodles are tender, stirring occasionally.

