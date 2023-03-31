The community lost a gracious and kind person with the passing of Elizabeth W. Snell.

Originally from the Midwest; Oil City became home for many years.

Mrs. Snell passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Employed by US Steel with her husband, Bill, Elizabeth lived life her way.

Elizabeth was determined to help others, particularly young women, who she wanted to provide opportunities for, which she was denied when she was their age because, “she was a girl.”

Born in Superior, Wisconsin, she was a daughter to the late Robert H. and Ann Wagner White.

She was married to William Snell who preceded her in death on April 6, 2013.

Elizabeth is survived by a brother and a sister of Wisconsin.

Many nieces and nephews also survive.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ann, and her husband, Bill.

In keeping with Elizabeth’s wishes there will be no services.

Elizabeth requested memorials be made to the Bridge Builders Community Foundation, 206 Seneca Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

