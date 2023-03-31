Emergency Units Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Greenville Avenue

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in Clarion Borough on Thursday afternoon.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch, the call came in at 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, for a two-vehicle collision on Greenville Avenue in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Borough Police and Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 were dispatched to the scene.

Officers from the Clarion County Sheriff’s Office were also at the scene, but they were not dispatched, the 9-1-1 representative said.

The representative was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 4:02 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.