Forest Area Superintendent, Students Attend Allegheny Forest Health Collaborative Meeting

Friday, March 31, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Screenshot at Mar 31 08-47-15FOREST CO., Pa. — Mrs. Amanda Hetrick, Superintendent of the Forest Area Schools, recently attended a meeting of the Allegheny Forest Health Collaborative with two students, Taylor Oliver and Aletta Summers, from East Forest High School.

The consortium is a group of 75 businesses, agencies, and organizations that are impacted by the practice of sustainable forestry, led by staff from the U.S. Forest Service and the Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group.

The students attended presentations about bat habitat, beech leaf disease, and marten reintroduction.

They also had the opportunity to meet Paul Weiss, the Forestry Division Chief from the PA Game Commission, who is a graduate of West Forest!

They learned about many career opportunities with a variety of potential future employers in the fields of forestry and wildlife.


