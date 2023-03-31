 

Helen P. Goodman Ziegler

Friday, March 31, 2023 @ 11:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-odbXlJUSOxgHqHfHelen P. Goodman Ziegler, 89, of Venus, passed away Wednesday morning, March 29, 2023.

She was born in Oil City on March 9, 1934, a daughter of the late Willard “Bill” and Viola (Shepard) Goodman of Oil City.

She attended school at Gilson elementary school, Cranberry High School, Miami School in Miami, Florida, and Oil City Beauty School.

Helen worked as a hairdresser, waitress, worked in the bakery at a grocery store, and in the cafeteria at Pinegrove elementary school.

She owned and operated her own craft shop, and was a Tupperware dealer.

Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, cooking, and baking.

She really enjoyed cooking for family dinners at the holidays, and being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Helen was first married to James R. “Muggs” McLaughlin, and he preceded her in death.

They had four children, Dennis, Linda, Doug, and Robin.

She later married Theodore J. Ziegler, and he survives.

Also surviving are her children, Dennis Ray McLaughlin and wife Diane, Linda Lou McLaughlin, James Douglas McLaughlin, and Robin Lynn Miller and husband Perry; eleven grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Marsha Goodman; and a niece and two nephews.

In addition to her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Miller; a brother, Robert E. Goodman; a sister, Dorothy Mong and her husband Harry “Bud” Mong; a niece, Peggy Dawley; and an infant brother and an infant sister.

There will be no visitation or funeral service held.

A celebration of Helen’s life is being planned by her family for a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

In memory of Helen, the family suggests doing a kind deed for someone.

To express online condolences to her family, please visit www.hilebest.com.


