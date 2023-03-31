House Fire Causes Over $75K in Damage, Displaces Residents

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Several fire companies responded to a residence full-engulfed in flames in Franklin on Thursday evening.

(Photos by Eight One Four Photography.)

According to the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a structural house fire at 1216 Railroad Street in Franklin, Venango County, at 7:49 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.

Upon the arrival of the first unit at 7:52 p.m., there was heavy black smoke coming from the first floor. An aggressive interior attack was initiated, and the fire was under control at 8:15 p.m.

The construction type of the house allowed the fire to travel throughout the house.

The house and contents are a total loss and are estimated at $75,000.00. It was owned by Anthony P. & Barbara A. Beveridge, of Shippenville, and was insured.

The house was occupied by Jadan McDivitt, Melissa Gabsby, Kassidy Buckley, Kyle Buckley, Kelsey Buckley, and Kenneth Shook.

Two cats are still unaccounted for.

The occupants did not have renter’s insurance. With assistance from the Red Cross, all occupants were provided lodging.

A neighboring house at 1214 Railroad Street, owned by Kathy Kahle, sustained approximately $5,000.00 in damage to the siding from the heat.

The Franklin Fire Department responded with 15 firefighters. The department was assisted at the scene by the Oil City Fire Department, Seneca RIT, Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, and Sandycreek Volunteer Fire Department.

Also assisting were the Franklin Police Department, Franklin Street Department, and Community Ambulance Service.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

All units were cleared from the scene by 11:02 p.m.

