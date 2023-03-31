John Whitmire Service Update

John E. Whitmire, 85, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation will be at the Morrison Funeral Home on Thursday, April 6, 2023 from 11 am to 2 pm where funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm with the Revs. Chris and Cindy Hill officiating.

Please visit www.morrisonhome.com for more details.

