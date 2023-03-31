Kristin “Kris” S. Meddock, 61, of Seneca, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday morning, March 29, 2023.

He was born in Franklin on April 16, 1961 to Kenneth L. Meddock and the late Janice (Smith) Meddock Baughman.

Kris was a 1979 graduate of Cranberry High School.

He worked a variety of jobs through the years, his most recent employment was with Honeywell in Franklin.

Kris was a member of the Coolsprings Power Museum.

He spent countless hours volunteering his time to restore gas engines.

He also replicated Oil Field displays, just as he saw them over his many years exploring and hiking the woods of Venango County and the surrounding area.

He spent much of his time showing his restored engines at the Northwestern Pennsylvania Steam & Old Equipment Association (Portersville and Saegertown).

He was an avid collector of antiques and an ingenious inventor of anything electrical.

He was known to all for his ability to fix nearly anything!

Kris was an extraordinary gardener who loved plants, flowers, and trees.

He could be seen flying around the Seneca area in his paraplane.

Kris was always happy to enjoy a hot meal with friends and family.

He spent many of his summer evenings around the campfire.

He always appreciated 70s music (known to him as tree house songs) and loved animals, especially his many dogs over the years.

All who knew Kris, know that there are many stories and adventures that his friends and family will never forget.

He is survived by his father, Ken Meddock and his wife Dorcas; his brother Mike Meddock and wife Cyndi and their children Joshua Meddock (Hannah), Jeffrey Francis (Joann), Chelsea Estrada (Juan), and Alexandra Meddock (Chad Vredeveld); his sister Mindy Davison and husband Tim and their children Melinda Hoffman (Richard), Kaitlyn Stack (Robert), Danielle Bowley (Jeremiah), and Camryn Yarger (Brendon); his brother Jeb Baughman and his child Keelin Baughman; a stepbrother Steve Orwig; stepsister Gina Strebeck (Bobby) and their children BJ and Brandon; an uncle Doug Smith (Tawnee); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by his stepsisters, Leah Anderson, Naomi Byers (Joshua), Deborah Goreczny (RJ); and a stepbrother, Andrew Anderson (Becky).

In addition to his mother Janice (Smith) Baughman, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Mary Meddock; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Visitation will be held Saturday (April 1) from 1 – 3 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will follow in the funeral home Saturday at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to Kris’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

