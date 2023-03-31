Marcy Suzette Nellis, 76, of Oil City, died unexpectedly while walking near her home, Monday, March 27, 2023.

Born on April 19, 1946, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Eugene E. and Martha M. Reed West.

Suzette graduated from Cranberry High School in the class of 1964.

She worked in banking until retirement starting with Northwest Bank, to Mellon Bank, and then finally Citizens Bank.

Mrs. Nellis was a longtime member of Good Hope Lutheran Church, and was very active in church activities, including helping with funeral meals, Meals on Wheels, and many other church outreach functions.

She enjoyed playing bridge with the ladies at the Belle Lettres Club, living a healthy lifestyle, and walking outdoors.

She lived in her West First Street home for 46 years, and rarely missed a day going outside for a walk.

Above all, Suzette loved spending time with her grandchildren; family always came first throughout her life.

On May 9, 1965, she was married to Jerry E. Nellis, Jr. who survives.

They shared 57 years of marriage together.

Surviving in addition to her husband, are a son, Michael E. Nellis and his wife Kathryn, of Star, ID, and daughter, Amy J. Still and her husband James, of New Oxford; four grandchildren, Rachael Beard and her husband Brian, of Spokane Valley, WA, Michael J. Nellis of Star, ID, Haley Still of New Oxford, and Jack Still of New Oxford; and one great granddaughter, Genevieve Beard.

Also surviving is a cousin, who was like a sister to Suzette, Cindy Fultz and her husband Frank, of Oil City, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Suzette was preceded in death by a brother, Mark West, a niece, Rachel West, and her beloved dog, Holly.

Per Suzette’s wishes, there will be no visitation.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 11 am, at Good Hope Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Michael Parsh and the Rev. Sandra Jones co-officiating.

Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens.

Memorials are suggested to Good Hope Lutheran Church, 800 Moran Street, Oil City, or to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main Street, Seneca.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.