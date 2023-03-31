Norma L. Cole, 86 years of age, of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Shippenville, PA passed away peacefully with family by her side on March 29, 2023.

Norma was born in Colliers, WV. on August 20, 1936.

Preceding her in death were husband, J. Douglas Cole, her former husband, John H. Kerr, her mother, Helen E. Brown; a sister, Dolores Brown Lefebvre of Midway, PA; a brother, George F. Brown, of Collier, WV; her maternal grandparents of Frazeysburg, Ohio.

Norma graduated from Burgettstown High School in 1954 and went on to the Franklin School of Science and Arts in Philadelphia majoring in Radiology.

Upon graduation she was hired by Weirton General Hospital in Weirton, WV.

She was then hired by Titusville Area Hospital as a radiologic technologist.

She married John H. Kerr in December,1955, raising her family of five boys on a dairy farm in the small community of Bethel.

Later she served as office manager for several physicians over many years in Titusville, PA.

Norma married J. Douglas Cole in October 1990.

She and Doug then moved to the Harrisburg area where she was employed by the Pennsylvania Medical Licensing Board, later by the Bureau of Hearings and Appeals as a Hearing Reporter for Social Security claimants, traveling throughout south central PA for hearings.

At the time of her retirement in 2003, she was employed as an administrative assistant with the PA State Historical and Museum Commission in the Archives Division.

Norma and Doug lived in the Harrisburg area for 17 years then moved to Clarion, PA in 2005, where they volunteered at the Hospice House in Shippenville until health issues prevented them from continuing that community service.

She enjoyed playing the piano in her earlier years, cooking and baking, cross stitching, decorating, shopping and playing scrabble.

Surviving are her five sons: Terry L. Kerr, of Titusville, PA (wife Terry Lynne), Michael J. Kerr, of Titusville, PA, Randy J. Kerr of Brookville, PA (wife Paula), Joseph P. Kerr of York, PA and David H. Kerr, (wife Lauri) of Beechwood, OH Grandchildren surviving are Shawn P. Kerr (wife Kristen) of Titusville, PA., Dustin R. Kerr, (fiancé Kaitlin) of Asheboro, NC, Nicholas J. Kerr, (partner Marsha) of Kansas City, MO., Jeremy S. Kerr (wife Angie) of Titusville, PA; Elizabeth T. Kerr (partner Ethan) of Philadelphia, PA; Alexander J. Kerr (wife Kristina) of San Antonio, TX and Sebastian D. Kerr (wife Sara) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Evan Hanson (wife Kat) of Wyncote, PA and Taylor Dezelan (husband Derek) of Brookville, PA., Alexis B. Kerr and Riley K. Parke of Beechwood, OH.

Stepchildren Stephen Cole (wife Martha, step grandson Elijah); Christopher Cole (wife Becky, step grandsons Zander and Ezekiel); Stepdaughter Ann Cole (husband Chris, step grandson Luke).

Norma is also survived by nine great grandchildren.

Also surviving are nieces Kathleen S. Neely (husband Wendell) and Melissa A. Dami of McDonald, PA. a nephew John R. Lefebvre (wife Mary) of Midway, PA. Norma is survived by several grand nieces and nephews.

Many thanks to the nurses and staff at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Shippenville, PA for providing comfort and care for our mother, Norma over the past several years.

No visitation or viewing will be held at her request.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the St. James Memorial Episcopal Church, Titusville, PA with Rev. Shawn Clerkin, officiating.

A livestream of the service can be viewed on the St. James Memorial Episcopal Church Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in her memory to the St. James Community Soup Kitchen, 112 East Main Street, Titusville, PA 16354.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Titusville, PA.

Online condolences can be shared at https://www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com/.

