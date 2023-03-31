 

Police Investigating Burglary of Over $2K Worth of Items from Millcreek Township Camp

Friday, March 31, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-car-gf9b6eb252_1920 (1)MILLCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating a burglary of over $2,000 worth of items from a camp in Millcreek Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the burglary happened sometime between 8:00 a.m. on November 30 and 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at a camp on Wilcox Drive, in Millcreek Township, Clarion County.

Through the investigation, it was determined an actor(s) forced entry into the victim’s camp and stole multiple items.

According to police, the following items were stolen:

– G Elec Antique Ge Radio, Value $20.00
– Wood Burner Blower, Value $100.00
– Wood Burner Fan Wiring, Value $10.00
– Wood Burner Thermostat, Value $50.00
– Submersible Well Pump, Value $300.00
– Variety of Vintage Silverware, Value $500.00
– Pack of Paper Plates, Value $5.00
– Pack of Styrofoam Plates, Value $5.00
– Glassware Plates, Value $20.00
– Fireplace Cast Steel Log Holders With Diamond Design, Value $500.00
– Guide Gear Sleeping Bag, Value $30.00
– G Elec Alarm Clock, Value $20.00
– Fuses From Panel – 50 Amp, Value $30.00
– Energy Saver Plus Hot Water Tank, Value $215.00
– Wood Burner Steel Door Value $100.00
– Wood Burner Vent Door Value $100.00
– Light Bulbs – 60 Watt Value $5.00
– 50 Ft. Orange Extension Cord Value $40.00
– Variety of Glass Mugs Value $20.00

The total value of the stolen items is approximately $2,070.00.

The victim is a 40-year-old Chicora man.

This investigation is ongoing.


