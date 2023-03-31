SCI Forest Inmate Accused of Assaulting, Seriously Injuring Corrections Officer

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An SCI Forest inmate is facing charges for allegedly assaulting and seriously injuring a corrections officer during an incident that occurred in January.

According to court documents, on Wednesday, March 29, PSP Marienville filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Malik Desean Collins, of La Belle, Fayette County, Pa, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, SCI Forest staff reported an assault that took place on January 18, around 8:45 p.m. at the facility located on Woodland Drive, in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County. It Corrections Officer employed at SCI Forest was reportedly physically assaulted by inmate Malik Collins in the “A/A” dayroom.

State Police in Marienville were provided all applicable DOC reports regarding this incident.

According to the complaint, State Police investigators interviewed the victim (corrections officer) via telephone, who related he was working in the “bubble” when inmate Collins requested he come out of the “bubble” and talk to him. Another corrections officer, who was in the A/A dayroom with Collins, ordered Collins to “lock in,” but Collins refused. The victim then exited the “bubble,” and Collins “came right at” him.

Collins then struck the officer in the face five to six times before he fell to the ground, the complaint states.

The officer reported he suffered a broken nose, a laceration requiring at least six stitches, a fractured orbital bone, and bruising from the assault. He was treated by medical staff and then transported from SCI Forest to the Brookville Hospital for further treatment of his injuries, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, a corrections officer reported witnessing inmate Collins assault the victim by striking him in the face multiple times with a closed fist. Two additional corrections officers also reported witnessing the assault.

A registered nurse reported the victim had visible deformity to his nose, a laceration above his nose between his eyes, and hematomas on his head, the complaint continues.

The following charges were filed against Collins:

Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes SBI to Designated Individuals, Felony 1

Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes BI to Designated Individuals, Felony 2

Assault By Prisoner – Employee, Felony 2

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 16, at 10:00 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

