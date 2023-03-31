Avari Schmader Joins Janney’s Clarion Office

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Janney Montgomery Scott LLC (“Janney”)–a leading full-service wealth management, financial services, and investment banking firm headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa.–has announced that Avari Schmader joined the Clarion office as a Private Client Associate.

Schmader, a North Clarion High School and Clarion University graduate, has passed her SIE exam. She is currently preparing for her Series 7 and Series 66 licenses, and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER (CFP) professional examination. Avari will be training in Clarion and the headquarters of Janney in Philadelphia throughout 2023 to become a Financial Advisor in the Clarion office of Janney.

Schmader lives in Shippenville with her husband, Chance, and their two dogs.

The Clarion Office is located at 162 S. 2nd Avenue, Applewood Center, Clarion, PA 16214.

LEARN MORE ABOUT JANNEY

Janney provides advice to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. Their expertise includes guidance about asset management, corporate and public finance, equity and fixed-income investing, equity research, institutional equity and fixed-income sales and trading, investment strategy, financial planning, mergers and acquisitions, public and private capital raising, portfolio management, retirement and income planning, and wealth management. Janney is an independently-operated subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the New York Stock Exchange, and Securities Investor Protection Corporation. Additional company information is available at www.Janney.com.

