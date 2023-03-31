SPONSORED: Check Out 4 Your Car Connection’s Weekly Featured Vehicle!
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection’s Weekly Featured Vehicle is a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT Rumble Bee.
You don’t want to miss this sharp-looking 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT Rumble Bee with 4WD.
INTERIOR FEATURES
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
AM/FM Stereo
CD Player
Cruise Control
Heated Mirrors
Intermittent Wipers
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Power Outlet
Tilt steering column
Trip Computer
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
MECHANICAL FEATURES
136-amp alternator
26 gallon fuel tank
3.55 axle ratio
6.3′ cargo box
6350# GVWR
8.0″ front axle ring gear diameter
9.25″ rear axle ring gear diameter
Front stabilizer bar
Full-size spare tire w/winch-type carrier
HD front/rear shock absorbers
Power rack & pinion steering
Sale Price: $16,995.00
To view a full list of vehicle details: https://www.4yourcarconnection.com/vehicle-details/used-2004-dodge-ram-1500-slt-rumble-bee-4wd-cranberry-pa-id-51409440
Stop by 4 Your Car Connection located at 7082 US Highway 322, Cranberry, Pa, or give them a call at 814-678-3325.
Visit www.4yourcarconnection.com for a full list of inventory or visit them on facebook.
