State Police Calls: Forgery Incident Reported by Porter Township Business

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Forgery Incident Reported by Porter Township Business

PSP Clarion investigated a forgery/counterfeiting incident involving a business on Olean Trail in Porter Township, Clarion County.

According to a release issued on Thursday, March 30, the incident occurred at 11:39 a.m. on Saturday, February 11 involving business checks.

The investigation is ongoing.

Harassment Investigation Launched in Paint Township

PSP Clarion investigated an incident of harassment that occurred on Whisner Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

According to a release issued on Thursday, March 30, the incident happened at 10:00 a.m. on October 10, 2022.

Police say the victim is a 14-year-old male, of Shippenville.

No further details were released.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.