Two-Vehicle Crash Stymies Traffic on Greenville Avenue

Friday, March 31, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

F9E40803-17C6-464E-B3FB-91363C8F5B42CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in Clarion Borough on Thursday afternoon.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch, the call came in at 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, for a two-vehicle collision on Greenville Avenue in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Borough Police and Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 were dispatched to the scene.

Officers from the Clarion County Sheriff’s Office were also at the scene, but they were not dispatched, the 9-1-1 representative said.

The representative was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 4:02 p.m.

