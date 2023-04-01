Betty Sue Sheffer, 63, of Cranberry, died late Thursday night, March 30, 2023.

A complete obituary is expected Monday.

More details will be announced when funeral arrangements are finalized.

Hile-Best Funeral Home Inc. is handling arrangements

