Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Overnight Oatmeal

Start this breakfast the night before so you can get some extra sleep in the morning!

Ingredients

1/3 cup old-fashioned oats

3 tablespoons fat-free milk



3 tablespoons reduced-fat plain yogurt1 tablespoon honey1/2 cup assorted fresh fruit2 tablespoons chopped walnuts, toasted

Directions

-In a small container or Mason jar, combine oats, milk, yogurt, and honey. Top with fruit and nuts. Seal; refrigerate overnight.

