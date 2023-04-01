Hazen Flea Market Opening on May 6

HAZEN, Pa. (EYT) – The always-popular Hazen Flea Market will be reopening on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The Hazen Flea Market has been the Warsaw Township Volunteer Fire Company’s main fundraiser for over 40 years and has become a staple of the local community.

It began as a one Sunday per month summertime event but then moved to a Saturday and Sunday event in the mid-1990s.

Over the years, the flea market has drawn a wide variety of vendors to the area.

This year’s flea market dates are as follows:

– Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7;

– Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4;

– Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2;

– Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6;

– Saturday, September 2, and Sunday, September 3; and

– Saturday, September 30, and Sunday, October 1.

On Saturdays, vendors are open after 7:00 a.m. and usually stay open until mid-afternoon. On Sunday, the vendors begin to open around 7:00 a.m. and begin packing up by 3:00 p.m.

For more information on how to become a vendor, email [email protected]

Additional information on the flea market is available at hazenflea.com.

The Hazen Flea Market is located at 6847 PA Route 28, Brookville, PA 15825.

