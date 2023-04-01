Police: Sligo Man Flees Traffic Stop for Nearly 6 Miles, Resists Arrest

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing a laundry list of charges after he reportedly fled a traffic stop for nearly six miles and then resisted arrest on Thursday night.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 49-year-old Larry James Lewis, Jr., of Sligo, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Friday, March 31:

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

– DUI/Unsafe Driving, Misdemeanor



– Resisting Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2– Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance by a Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor– PA Vehicle Registration Expired Within 60 Days, Summary– Operating Vehicle W/O Valid Inspection, Summary– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary– Failure to Use Safety Belt – Driver and Front Seat Occupant, Summary– Duties at Stop Sign, Summary (two counts)– Operating Vehicle W/O Required Financial Responsibility, Summary– Failure to Carry Registration, Summary– Failure to Keep Right, Summary– Careless Driving, Summary– Reckless Driving, Summary– Restrictions on Alcoholic Beverages, Summary

The charges stem from an attempted traffic stop on Thursday, March 30, around 8:13 p.m. in which the defendant–Larry Lewis, Jr.–did not stop for approximately 5.77 miles, according to police.

According to a criminal complaint, on March 30, a PSP Clarion Trooper was on patrol on State Route 208 East, just inside Shippenville Borough. He spotted a silver Volkswagen Jetta with an expired registration and initiated a traffic stop at South Street and Railroad Street. The vehicle came to a stop for approximately one minute. The operator turned the lights out and used the right turn signal to make a right turn. The vehicle then proceeded down Route 208 West.

The complaint notes that the PSP Clarion Trooper already had his vehicle’s emergency lights on, and he then turned on the siren. The Volkswagen crossed the center line on Route 208 and made a wide right turn onto Roberts Hill Road. The vehicle came to a stop, and the driver opened the door. The trooper ordered the driver not to move, and the driver yelled back, closed his driver’s door, and continued down Roberts Hills Road.

The driver did not stop for the stop sign at Roberts Hill Road and Buckhorn Road and continued down Buckhorn Road and made a left turn onto Beaver Furnace Road. The driver continued to East End Road, the complaint continues.

According to the complaint, other PSP Troopers were able to get ahead of the vehicle and set up a spike strip on Beaver Furnace Road. The spikes were effective causing all four tires to go flat. The driver did not stop for the stop sign at Beaver Furnace Road and East End Road and continued to drive down East End Road and finally came to a stop in the middle of the roadway.

The trooper ordered the driver–later identified as Larry James Lewis, Jr.–to get out of the vehicle and get on the ground. Lewis slowly got out of the vehicle and got on his knees. The trooper ordered Lewis to get on his stomach, and Lewis did not, the complaint states.

The complaint indicates that Lewis was then assisted to the ground. He resisted the troopers trying to get his hands behind his back. Once troopers were finally able to handcuff Lewis without any further incident, he was searched incident to arrest, and a small plastic container was located in his front change pocket. He had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath when he spoke. It was noted that he had bloodshot eyes and slurry speech. In addition, he had open White Claw (hard seltzer) cans in the front passenger floor of the vehicle.

According to the complaint, Lewis was in possession of Amphetamine-Dextroamphetamine, Cyclobenzaprine, Hydrochloride, and Celecoxib in the small plastic container in his front change pocket. And, it was noted that he did not have a prescription for said drugs.

He was transported to Clarion County Hospital for a chemical test of his blood. Lewis refused a blood draw, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned at 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, in front of Judge Schill.

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 11 at 10:00 a.m. in front of Judge Heeter.

