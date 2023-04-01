SPONSORED: Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center to Offer Paid CNA Classes in April & May
SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a leading provider of progressive, skilled, nursing and long-term care is seeking dynamic, self-motivated, individuals to attend their paid CNA classes scheduled in April and May.
The class will be 3.5 weeks, Monday through Friday, and you will have the opportunity of being offered employment within the Clarview facility upon successful completion of the course.
Clarview offers excellent wages and benefits as well as a family oriented work environment.
This class will train you to perform resident care activities and related services necessary in caring for the personal needs, safety, and comfort of the residents under the supervision of the LPN and RN. You will also assist in providing a positive physical, social and psychological environment.
$2,000 RETENTION BONUS FOR FULL-TIME CNA’s AND $1,000 RETENTION BONUS FOR PART-TIME CNA’s WHEN YOU COMPLETE THE CLASS, GET AIDE CERTIFIED, AND REMAIN EMPLOYED WITH CLARVIEW!
Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation campus is conveniently located at 14663 Route 68 in Sligo, Pa.
For more information please visit www.clarviewnursing.com or call 814-745-2031 with any questions or stop by and fill out an application.
