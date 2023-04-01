Turkey Benefit Dinner Organized for Local Man Suffering Severe Medical Issues

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A turkey benefit dinner is being held on April 16 for a local man suffering severe medical issues.

The dinner will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, at the Clarion Eagles, located at 81 Stone House Road in Clarion.

The event will benefit Matt Bradfield, of Clarion, who is a driver for Home-Delivered Meals & Meals on Wheels Pet Edition for Clarion Area Agency on Aging.

Matt has been off work due to severe medical issues since February 6, 2023, with no income and an increase in expenses.

After being hospitalized for 26 days due to kidney failure, cardiac arrest, and heart attack, Matt is rehabilitating in hopes of returning to work and continuing to provide meals, laughter, and smiles to his clients.

The meal includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, and dessert.

The cost is $10.00 per person.

A 50/50 raffle and basket raffles will also be available.

This meal is sponsored by The Nutrition Group.

