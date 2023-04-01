WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Clarion County; Gusts Up to 50 MPH Anticipated
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.
The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the follow URGENT WEATHER MESSAGE at 2:21 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023:
Wind Advisory
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
221 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023
COUNTIES:
Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Armstrong-
CITIES:
Including the cities of Grove City, Butler, Punxsutawney, New Philadelphia, Beaver Falls, Kittanning, Ellwood City, Salem, Oil City, Tionesta, Monaca, Franklin, Hermitage, East Liverpool, New Castle, Aliquippa, Sharon, Columbiana, Coshocton, Carrollton, Ambridge, Malvern, Ford City, Dover, Clarion, and Brookville
221 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023
…WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
